Syrian to face charges for disrupting religious service

A Syrian national is facing misdemeanor charges after he was arrested for creating a disturbance in the Church of Agios Panteleimonas, in the center of Athens, on Thursday evening.

The man, 24, had entered the large church on Acharnon Avenue and was acting strangely, prompting the sacristan to call the  police. He shouted “Allahu Akbar” and a knife was found in his bag when he was arrested.

He will be tried on charges of illegal possession of weapons, resistance to authority and disturbing a public service. [AMNA]

Religion Crime

