Congregation gets fright

Police in Athens detained a foreign national after he barged into the Greek Orthodox Church of Agios Panteleimonas shouting slogans about Allah and acting “erratically.” He was also carrying a backpack, which, it was later revealed, contained a large knife.

Concerned civilians notified the police at around 7 p.m. on Thursday saying that the man, who declared himself as a Syrian, was frightening the congregation.

Reports said the man entered the church and began to pray and shout “Allahu akbar.”

The man is reportedly known to the authorities as he has caused problems in the past, while he was once taken for a psychiatric examination.