UN Day celebrations across Greece

From Evros in the northeast and Corfu in the northwest, and from the Greek capital to the island of Syros and the Peloponnesian town of Tripoli, officials will be celebrating United Nations Day Tuesday, which is observed on October 24, the day that the UN Charter went into effect in 1945.

Celebrations will include wreath-laying ceremonies commemorating individuals who dedicated their lives to peace. In his message for the organization’s 78th anniversary, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres last week noted that the charter “is rooted in a spirit of determination to heal divisions, repair relations and build peace… and to be flexible enough to address challenges that did not even exist when the UN was born.”