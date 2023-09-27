NEWS

Athens traffic changes on Sunday due to Race for the Cure

Traffic shutdowns and road diversion will be in place on Sunday because of the “Greece Race for the Cure in Athens.”

The race is a fundraiser for breast cancer and includes a running and a walking section.

On Sunday, traffic will be gradually restricted and shut down from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. around Syntagma Square and sections of roads leading to the square, including Akadimias, Stadiou, Syngrou, Vassilissis Sofias and Vassileos Konstantinou. [AMNA]
 

