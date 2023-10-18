US embassy alerts American citizens over protests

The US Mission in Greece alerted US citizens on Wednesday about the pro-Palestinian planned demonstrations in Athens on Wednesday and in Thessaloniki on Thursday and recommended they avoid the affected areas.

Specifically, a demonstration is planned at Syntagma Square in Athens on Wednesday at 7 p.m. to be followed by a march to the Israeli Embassy in Psychiko. A separate demonstration is planned at the Israeli Embassy at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

In Thessaloniki, a demonstration is planned at Venizelos Statue in Thessaloniki on Thursday at 7 p.m. and in Alexandroupoli at 6 p.m.

The embassy recommends that US citizens assess their travel arrangements, steer clear of locations with ongoing demonstrations, exercise vigilance when near sizable gatherings or protests by chance, stay informed through local media for updates, and adopt a discreet presence.

Furthermore, it encourages them to stay updated on last-minute demonstration information through local media.