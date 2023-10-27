Changes in metro, tram services on Saturday due to anniversary march

The regular metro and tram services will be disrupted on Saturday due to a scheduled parade marking the anniversary of the Ochi Day, police announced.

The routes will change as follows:

-The metro station Syntagma will close at 8 a.m. and trains will pass through without stopping

-Tram line 6 Pikrodafni-Syntagma will temporarily end at Fix station, starting at 8 a.m.

-Tram line 7 Asklipiio Voulas-Aghia Triada, Piraeus will temporarily end at SEF from 9 a.m.

Normal services will be restored after the end of the parade in the afternoon.