Investigation underway after worker dies cleaning railway lines

Police in northern Greece have launched an investigation after a man was killed in a workplace-related accident while cleaning railway lines in the north of the country.

The accident occurred on Monday evening in the border town of Idomeni, in Kilkis regional unit.

The 55-year-old victim, an employee of an engineering company, was cleaning the railway lines when he fell from a machine and was fatally injured.

The driver of the machine and the company foreman were arrested but were subsequently released by order of a prosecutor.

Police in Paionia are conducting a preliminary investigation into the circumstances of the accident.

