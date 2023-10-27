Mitsotakis says Hamas is a terrorist organization

Hamas is a terrorist organization that does not express the Palestinian people, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis told reporters on Friday, after the end of a two-day EU Summit in Brussels.

Asked about developments in the Middle East and Turkey’s position on the conflict, he said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan “is entirely out of touch when he does not recognize this reality.”

Beyond this, “the fact that Greece and Turkey disagree on this should not affect the framework of the Greek-Turkish dialogue and the positive steps taken in the last few months.”

Asked about the summit, Mitsotakis said that European Union leaders reached a “satisfactory common ground” regarding the current crisis in the Middle East, which recognizes Israel’s right to self-defense “within the limits set by International Law, but it also expresses its deep concern for the humanitarian situation prevailing in Gaza today.”

“The decision for a ceasefire for humanitarian needs conveys the message that Israel should seriously consider the situation in Gaza and allow humanitarian aid to enter.”

He said what has become totally clear since Hamas’ invasion of Israel, is that the latter’s security problem will not be addressed in security terms alone, but a political solution and “the only definitive political resolution can be a two-state solution, allowing the citizens of Israel and the Palestinians to live in peace, each in their own state.”