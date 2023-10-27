NEWS

Mitsotakis says Hamas is a terrorist organization

Mitsotakis says Hamas is a terrorist organization
[Intime News]

Hamas is a terrorist organization that does not express the Palestinian people, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis told reporters on Friday, after the end of a two-day EU Summit in Brussels.

Asked about developments in the Middle East and Turkey’s position on the conflict, he said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan “is entirely out of touch when he does not recognize this reality.”

Beyond this, “the fact that Greece and Turkey disagree on this should not affect the framework of the Greek-Turkish dialogue and the positive steps taken in the last few months.”

Asked about the summit, Mitsotakis said that European Union leaders reached a “satisfactory common ground” regarding the current crisis in the Middle East, which recognizes Israel’s right to self-defense “within the limits set by International Law, but it also expresses its deep concern for the humanitarian situation prevailing in Gaza today.”

“The decision for a ceasefire for humanitarian needs conveys the message that Israel should seriously consider the situation in Gaza and allow humanitarian aid to enter.”

He said what has become totally clear since Hamas’ invasion of Israel, is that the latter’s security problem will not be addressed in security terms alone, but a political solution and “the only definitive political resolution can be a two-state solution, allowing the citizens of Israel and the Palestinians to live in peace, each in their own state.”

Politics EU

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Van Rompuy: Greece no longer ‘sick man’ of Europe
NEWS

Van Rompuy: Greece no longer ‘sick man’ of Europe

SYRIZA votes for Euro Parliament resolution condemning Hamas attacks
NEWS

SYRIZA votes for Euro Parliament resolution condemning Hamas attacks

EU leaders to hold a summit with Western Balkans nations to discuss joining the bloc
NEWS

EU leaders to hold a summit with Western Balkans nations to discuss joining the bloc

EU leaders to debate economic security amid global tensions
NEWS

EU leaders to debate economic security amid global tensions

PM in Granada to attend European Political Community Summit
NEWS

PM in Granada to attend European Political Community Summit

Mitsotakis tells Macron Greece ‘consistent’ in guarding borders
NEWS

Mitsotakis tells Macron Greece ‘consistent’ in guarding borders