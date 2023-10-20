NEWS

SYRIZA votes for Euro Parliament resolution condemning Hamas attacks

[Yves Herman/Reuters]

The Eurogroup of leftist SYRIZA has voted in favor of a resolution adopted by the European Parliament, which condemns the Hamas attacks against Israel and at the same time expresses concern about the humanitarian situation unfolding in the region. 

It maintained its disagreement on certain parts of the resolution and called for the inclusion of “all aspects of the current crisis and the Palestinian issue.” 

In a statement, the party expressed its deep concern at the intensifying cycle of violence and stressed the urgent need for a ceasefire and a return to the diplomatic track. 

It insisted that the European Parliament highlights “other important positions on developments.”

EU Israel War Politics

