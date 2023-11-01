NEWS

Hottest October since 2010, data shows

Hottest October since 2010, data shows

October was Greece’s warmest since 2010, according to the National Observatory of Athens.

The average maximum daily temperatures were very high compared to the average for the period 2010-19, according to the network of 51 meteorological stations that have been operating since 2010.

Macedonia and Thrace recorded the largest deviation, with the monthly average 3.5C above normal. In Athens, the average monthly maximum deviation was +1.9C, with 25 of the 31 days of the month being warmer than usual. In Thessaloniki, 27 days of the month were warmer than the 2010-19 seasonal average, where the average maximum temperature for the month was +2.9C.

Weather

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Weather warning issued for Tuesday
NEWS

Weather warning issued for Tuesday

Fall weather on the way
NEWS

Fall weather on the way

Volos battling back-to-back disasters
STORM ELIAS

Volos battling back-to-back disasters

Flooding hits central Greece again
NEWS

Flooding hits central Greece again

Fire brigade receives 10,495 emergency calls in Thessaly
NEWS

Fire brigade receives 10,495 emergency calls in Thessaly

Two people confirmed to have been in missing helicopter
NEWS

Two people confirmed to have been in missing helicopter