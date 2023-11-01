Hottest October since 2010, data shows

October was Greece’s warmest since 2010, according to the National Observatory of Athens.

The average maximum daily temperatures were very high compared to the average for the period 2010-19, according to the network of 51 meteorological stations that have been operating since 2010.

Macedonia and Thrace recorded the largest deviation, with the monthly average 3.5C above normal. In Athens, the average monthly maximum deviation was +1.9C, with 25 of the 31 days of the month being warmer than usual. In Thessaloniki, 27 days of the month were warmer than the 2010-19 seasonal average, where the average maximum temperature for the month was +2.9C.