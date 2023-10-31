Iraklio station to close ahead of planned neo-Nazi commemoration

Iraklio station on the Athens metro will close early Wednesday afternoon, following an order from the police who fear that it could become the scene of violence as neo-Nazis plan to gather nearby for a commemoration.

The station will close at 2 p.m. and reopen when authorized by the police, metro operator STASY said in a statement, adding that trains will pass through without stopping.

Police have already banned all gathering in Attica from 6 a.m. on Wednesday to 6 a.m. on Thursday due to the “serious risk to public safety.”

Neo-Nazi and other far-right groups intend to mark the shooting dead of two members of Golden Dawn on November 1, 2013, outside the party’s offices in the northern Athens suburb of Neo Iraklio.

Local far-right groups like Hellenic Front and Athens Autonomous have been sending out calls to their European counterparts for mass participation in the gathering over social media sites like Telegram since the summer.