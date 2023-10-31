NEWS

Iraklio station to close ahead of planned neo-Nazi commemoration

Iraklio station to close ahead of planned neo-Nazi commemoration
File photo. [InTime News]

Iraklio station on the Athens metro will close early Wednesday afternoon, following an order from the police who fear that it could become the scene of violence as neo-Nazis plan to gather nearby for a commemoration.

The station will close at 2 p.m. and reopen when authorized by the police, metro operator STASY said in a statement, adding that trains will pass through without stopping.

Police have already banned all gathering in Attica from 6 a.m. on Wednesday to 6 a.m. on Thursday due to the “serious risk to public safety.”

Neo-Nazi and other far-right groups intend to mark the shooting dead of two members of Golden Dawn on November 1, 2013, outside the party’s offices in the northern Athens suburb of Neo Iraklio.

Local far-right groups like Hellenic Front and Athens Autonomous have been sending out calls to their European counterparts for mass participation in the gathering over social media sites like Telegram since the summer.

Police Transport

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Skirmishes between protesters and police
NEWS

Skirmishes between protesters and police

Demonstrators clash with police outside Hellenic Train headquarters
NEWS

Demonstrators clash with police outside Hellenic Train headquarters

Police book 13,683 traffic violations over long weekend
NEWS

Police book 13,683 traffic violations over long weekend

Panepistimiou metro station ordered closed ahead of rally
NEWS

Panepistimiou metro station ordered closed ahead of rally

Protesters block motorway over police shooting of teenager
NEWS

Protesters block motorway over police shooting of teenager

Police: man at centre of Emirates security alert is Turkish citizen
NEWS

Police: man at centre of Emirates security alert is Turkish citizen