Police book 13,683 traffic violations over long weekend

Police have said they booked 13,683 traffic violations during a total of 59,832 checks carried out over the Clean Monday long weekend.

Almost three in ten (28.8%) of the violations were for speeding (3,283 cases) and driving under the influence of alcohol (652 cases).

Other infractions were driving without a license (487 cases), not using a seat belt (403), not wearing a helmet (343), not having a roadworthiness certificate (312), driving in the wrong direction (144), using a mobile phone while driving (108), irregular maneuvers (80), worn tires (73), irregular overtaking (71), breaking red lights (70), using the emergency lane (42), driving in the left lane (20), not using child seats (12), failing to give priority (6) and 7,577 other violations.

Traffic data shows that that between Friday and Clean Monday, 346,050 vehicles exited and 309,825 vehicles entered Attica.

