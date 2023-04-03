Getting on the trail of the terror plot suspects

A man holding an umbrella stands in front of a Jewish restaurant that Greek officials believe was one of the targets of a planned terrorist attack, in central Athens, on Tuesday, March 28, 2023. [Thanassis Stavrakis/AP]

Greek security forces, aided by Israeli intelligence agency Mossad, where on the trail of the suspects plotting a terrorist strike in central Athens by November 2022, three months after the Israelis had contacted the Greek National Intelligence Service (EYP) with concerns about a strike in Greece.

By January 2023, EYP was certain about the target – the Chabad House cultural center and Gostijo, the kosher restaurant housed in the same building.

On the pretext of checking his migrant status, one of the two Pakistani suspects was apprehended and the messages to and from his cellphone carefully examined, revealing his main contact in Tehran. That’s also when the second suspect was found to have been watching the premises targeted.

By the time that the two suspects were finally arrested, their efforts to recruit people to stage the attack had been unsuccessful.