NEWS

KYSEA discusses terror attacks in Israel, consequences for Greece

[InTime News]

The National Security Governmental Council (KYSEA), Greece’s top decision-making body on foreign affairs and defense matters, discussed on Thursday Hamas’ terrorist attacks in Israel and the situation in the Gaza Strip, along with their effects on Greece and the wider region, the government said in a press release.

The emergency meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, reviewed the situation in the region and the ongoing repatriation of Greek citizens from Israel.

“All aspects of the crisis in the region were discussed, with an emphasis on security, internal and external. The Greek authorities are always on alert. The policy of guarding the land and sea borders continues with undiminished intensity,” the announcement said.

Athens’ Eleftherios Venizelos international airport is one of the four points in Europe that serve repatriation flights from Israel for Greek and foreign nationals.

