Braverman lauds effective deterrence at Evros border

Britain's Home Secretary Suella Braverman speaks on stage at Britain's Conservative Party's annual conference in Manchester, Britain, October 3, 2023. [Hannah McKay/Reuters]

British Home Secretary Suella Braverman commended the Greek government and police during a visit to the Evros border region on Friday for being very effective in preventing “illegal migration” by building “an extremely secure land border” with a sturdy barrier that was completed very rapidly to act as a deterrence.

She said there has been a significant decrease in unauthorized crossings at the land border in Evros due to the presence of strong police, military and Frontex units monitoring the border and enforcing the law.

For his part, Citizen Protection Minister Giannis Oikonomou, who invited Braverman to the region, insisted that Greece had a “tough but fair migration policy that has brought results.”

“It is our intention to erect a fence along the entire length of the river and, of course, to equip the fence with all modern surveillance means that are necessary in order to be as effective as possible,” he told Braverman.

