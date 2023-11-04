NEWS

Erdogan says trust in EU shaken by its stance on Israel-Hamas war

File photo.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said the European Union had not taken a fair stance on the Israel-Hamas war and the situation in Gaza and as a result trust in the bloc had been “deeply shaken”, broadcaster Haberturk and others reported on Saturday.

The support shown by European countries for Israel stemmed from “their debts” over the Holocaust, Erdogan added in comments to reporters on a return flight from Kazakhstan on Friday. [Reuters]

