Fate of Exarchia Square trees reignite metro tension

The pruning of trees in central Exarchia Square in Athens on Monday morning, so they can be transplanted in the context of the metro works, provoked the reaction of residents and agencies opposed to their cutting and removal. The contentious issue also prompted the intervention of mayor-elect Haris Doukas, as well as SYRIZA MP Nassos Iliopoulos. Hellenic Metro, for its part, claims that the work is legal and that 90% of the trees will be replanted.

Iliopoulos filed a complaint at the local police station, claiming that the necessary permits for cutting down trees have not been given, while a group of residents appealed to the Chief Prosecutor’s Office. Doukas called on Hellenic Metro “to immediately stop the cutting operations and present the comprehensive plan for the tree transplants and their sustainability.”

Last week, the Council of State rejected a request that the construction of the station be “frozen” filed by 50 residents. 

Protest Transport Environment

