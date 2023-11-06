Proposed RES framework introduces stricter rules

The proposed revisions to the spatial framework for renewable energy sources (RES) aim to modernize legislation in order to keep pace with technological advancements, address climate changes (such as changes in wind speed and solar radiation intensity) and better account for increased environmental protection concerns.

These proposed changes expand the areas where wind farms and solar parks are prohibited, encompassing, among others, landscapes of exceptional natural beauty and mountain areas protected under the road-free rule. This includes nine mountain ranges, totaling 1,042 square kilometers, with the Lefka Ori in Western Crete and Taygetos in the Peloponnese being the most notable among them. The proposed framework also imposes restrictions on the placement of RES in highly developed tourist areas.

For the first time, the framework introduces specific criteria for the placement of RES when they are situated in rural areas or in proximity to historical monuments.

As for small hydropower projects, the proposed framework extends the list of restricted areas to include small island wetlands, protected mountain areas and landscapes of exceptional natural beauty.

These long-awaited changes represent the first revision of the framework since its introduction in 2008. The proposals were submitted to the Environment Ministry two weeks ago, and will soon be put to public consultation. It is expected to take at least three months before the changes become law.