Rising prices top concern for Greeks, poll shows

The rising cost of household essentials weighs heaviest on Greeks’ minds, according to a new public opinion poll, which found that 30% of respondents have cut back on basic shopping by “a lot” and 43% by “quite a lot.” Just 7% of respondents said they have not pared down their shopping list “at all” and 19% said they have done so “slightly,” the poll conducted by Alco on behalf of Alpha TV showed.

Moreover, the poll found that 67% of respondents expressed concerns that they may have to cut down on heating when the weather turns colder this winter, with 29% saying that they are not concerned about the cost of heating right now.

Asked whether the government’s response to inflation and rising prices has been sufficient to ease the burden on households, 46% of respondents said “not at all,” 33% said “a little,” 14% said it was “sufficient” and only 2% said it helps “a lot.”

On the political front, governing New Democracy maintained its lead over the opposition with the support of 34.1% of respondents, while the gap between SYRIZA and PASOK has narrowed further, with the main leftist opposition polling at 13.5% and the socialists at 12.7%.

The Greek Communist Party (KKE) maintained its position in fourth place with 8.6%, followed by the far-right nationalist Greek Solution (5.2%), Niki (3.2%) and Spartiates (2.6%). The left-wing Course for Freedom also polled at 2.6%.

In terms of confidence in the country’s political leaders, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis enjoys the undisputed lead with 37% of support among respondents in the Alco poll. The recently elected leader of opposition SYRIZA, Stefanos Kasselakis, trailed far behind with 8%, followed closely by PASOK’s Nikos Androulakis with 7% and KKE’s Dimitris Koutsoumbas with 6%.

However, 30% of respondents said that “none” of the political leaders have their confidence.