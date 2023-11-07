NEWS

Elementary school PE instructor arrested for sexual harassment

A 30-year-old man working as a physical education instructor at an elementary school in Aspropyrgos, western Attica, has been arrested for sexual harassment.

According to a police announcement on Tuesday, the suspect was arrested on Monday after parents filed a complaint claiming that he touched and spoke to his pupils in an inappropriate, sexual manner.

The 30-year-old is to face an investigating magistrate on Tuesday, with reports indicating that he denies the charges on medical grounds.

Crime

