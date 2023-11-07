NEWS

Police arrest 22-year-old Palestinian over flag raising

A young man climbs a lamp pole in front of Parliament on Sunday to hang a Palestinian and Greek flag during a protest rally against Israel’s operation in Gaza. The Greek police on Tuesday said it had arrested a 22-year-old Palestinian man in connection with the incident. [Yiannis Liakos/InTime News]

The Greek police on Tuesday said it had identified and arrested a 22-year-old Palestinian for raising his country’s flag onto a light post at downtown Athens’ Syntagma Square.

The police said it has put together criminal charges against the young man, though what violations these charges concern was not immediately clear.

The incident in question occurred during a large rally in front of Parliament on Sunday in protest at Israel’s ongoing operation in Gaza.

The 22-year-old is said to have climbed a light post and attached a pole with the Palestinian and Greek flags. Footage of his actions was later circulated on social media, where some users claimed that he took down a Greek flag.

 

