Master of satire Nikos Perakis honored in Thessaloniki

Tuesday night’s ceremony honoring filmmaker Nikos Perakis with a Golden Alexander at the 64th Thessaloniki International Film Festival also presented his 1987 film “Living Dangerously,” surprising the younger members of the audience with its cutting-edge humor addressing issues that remain under question 37 years later.

The enjoyment of those who may have been seeing the film for the first time, and others who had attended its premiere when it first came out, was evident in the laughter, standing ovations and warm applause at the northern port city’s Olympion Theater.

The Thessaloniki International Film Festival also honored the master of satire and comedy with a colloquium which took place on Thursday.

“I am so happy for this honor and to be able to receive this award alive,” said Perakis before describing his “near-death experience” on Tuesday when he tripped and fell after being distracted by a giant cruise ship that had docked in the harbor.

‘If his films were not fiction, they could be documentaries’

Perakis is the creator of emblematic films such as “Arpa Colla” (1982) and “Loafing and Camouflage” (1984), which confirmed the value of satire of contemporary reality in Greek cinema. His narrative is sharp and witty with references that delve into the flaws of society.

“If his films were not fiction, they could be documentaries,” commented actor and writer Dimitris Piatas after praising Perakis for addressing issues that were obvious but no one dared to raise.

Perakis began his career as a set, costume and production designer in Germany in the 60s. His offering to German cinema was his humor, intelligence and aesthetic, commented German director and screenwriter Volker Schlondorff, who joined Perakis on the stage at Tuesday’s ceremony.

“His contribution to Greek cinema was that he spoke about the responsibility of citizens in society through satire and comedy,” added Schlondorff.

One young member of the audience asked how society could move on from the stage of recognizing its flaws to enacting change, a worry that illustrated their recognition of Perakis’ brilliance in satire.

How can the issues addressed in “Living Dangerously” live on 37 years later, and did Perakis know these matters would persist?

“I knew, but it’s not my fault they have persisted,” he said humorously.