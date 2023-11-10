Hand grenades thrown at house in Ano Liosia, no injuries

Unknown assailants threw two hand grenades at a residence in Ano Liosia, northwest of Athens, in the early hours of Friday.

According to the police, at approximately 2.30 a.m., two individuals riding a motorcycle tossed hand grenades into the courtyard of a house occupied by Roma on Andrianoupoleos Street. Subsequently, they fled the scene.

No injuries were reported in the attack, only causing minor damage to the walls of the house.

Police bomb disposal experts that arrived at the location collected remnants of the grenades.

An investigation has been launched to locate and apprehend the perpetrators.