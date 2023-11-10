Mitsotakis and Christodoulides to take part in inaugural Greece-Cyprus High-Level Cooperation Council

After jointly attending the humanitarian conference convened by French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides returned to Athens for the inaugural Greece-Cyprus High-Level Cooperation Council. The Council is scheduled to commence at 12 p.m., with joint press statements to follow.

On Thursday, Mitsotakis and Christodoulides, along with their associates, had lunch at the Maximos Mansion, where they assessed the discussions that transpired in the French capital.

Representing Greece in the Council are the following ministers: Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis, Defense Minister Nikos Dendias, Education Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis, Health Minister Michalis Chrysochoidis, Environment and Energy Minister Theodoros Skylakakis, Citizen Protection Minister Giannis Oikonomou, Migration and Asylum Minister Dimitris Kairidis, Climate Crisis and Civil Protection Minister Vasilis Kikilias, Culture Minister Lina Mendoni, and Shipping and Island Policy Minister Christos Stylianidis.