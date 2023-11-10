NEWS

Mitsotakis and Christodoulides to take part in inaugural Greece-Cyprus High-Level Cooperation Council

Mitsotakis and Christodoulides to take part in inaugural Greece-Cyprus High-Level Cooperation Council
File photo.

After jointly attending the humanitarian conference convened by French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides returned to Athens for the inaugural Greece-Cyprus High-Level Cooperation Council. The Council is scheduled to commence at 12 p.m., with joint press statements to follow.

On Thursday, Mitsotakis and Christodoulides, along with their associates, had lunch at the Maximos Mansion, where they assessed the discussions that transpired in the French capital.

Representing Greece in the Council are the following ministers: Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis, Defense Minister Nikos Dendias, Education Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis, Health Minister Michalis Chrysochoidis, Environment and Energy Minister Theodoros Skylakakis, Citizen Protection Minister Giannis Oikonomou, Migration and Asylum Minister Dimitris Kairidis, Climate Crisis and Civil Protection Minister Vasilis Kikilias, Culture Minister Lina Mendoni, and Shipping and Island Policy Minister Christos Stylianidis.

Cyprus Diplomacy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Cyprus outlines plan for maritime corridor to get aid to Gaza
NEWS

Cyprus outlines plan for maritime corridor to get aid to Gaza

Blinken in Cyprus to discuss Gaza aid plan
NEWS

Blinken in Cyprus to discuss Gaza aid plan

Cypriot President Christodoulides to attend Egypt summit for Peace
NEWS

Cypriot President Christodoulides to attend Egypt summit for Peace

PM meets Cypriot President on UNGA sidelines
NEWS

PM meets Cypriot President on UNGA sidelines

Gerapetritis rebuts Erdogan call for 2 states in Cyprus
NEWS

Gerapetritis rebuts Erdogan call for 2 states in Cyprus

Greece is working with Israel on AI technology to quickly detect wildfires
NEWS

Greece is working with Israel on AI technology to quickly detect wildfires