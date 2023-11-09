Umbrella faction takes further step towards rift with new statement

Top officials and hundreds of members of the main opposition party published a document on Thursday in which they raised further concerns about the direction SYRIZA has taken since the elections of its new leader, Stefanos Kasselakis, as turmoil within the party continues to brew.

“Our intention and goal is to ensure a political space capable of defending and promoting the identity, character, values, ideas and political proposals of the Left,” the text titled “A Left way out” reads.

The document is signed by about 1,300 executives and party members of the “Umbrella” faction – including party heavyweights Nikos Xanthos, Panos Skourletis, Euclid Tsakalotos, Nikos Filis and Nikos Voutsis – which represents the left-wing opposition within the party.

“Convinced of the historical importance of the founding agreement of SYRIZA as a coalition of political forces of the broader Left … we will not be able to coexist harmoniously in the same party and be represented by a leadership that submits a divorce petition from every political reasoning related to the Left – its values, ideas, ethos and style,” it adds.

“The myth of the leader who will defeat [PM Kyriakos] Mitsotakis in a duel is either a delusion or a pure fraud,” the signatories said.

According to sources, the document will not be submitted to the meeting of the Central Committee taking place this weekend.