Young Roma gets killed at police chase

A 17-year-old Roma boy was dead when transferred to the hospital of Thebes, central Greece after a police chase on Saturday night.

According to the information, the police were trying to do a car search of a suspicious car in the greater area of Aliarto in the Boeotia region.

The car, with four young passengers, was chased after it did not stop at the police command. After a while, the car was surrounded by police in a dead-end alley in the Liontari village in Thebes.

According to police sources, under undetermined circumstances, one of the underage passengers tried to snatch the policeman’s gun which then went off killing the boy.

The police department of Thebes is investigating the incident.