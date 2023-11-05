NEWS

Infant killed in Volos traffic accident

A three-month old baby was killed in a traffic accident in the city of Volos, central Greece on Saturday night. A motorcycle driven by a young man hit and dragged the pedestrian who was holding the infant.

According to the information, the motorcyclist was maneuvering while the infant’s grandfather, who was holding the baby in his arms, was trying to cross the street. 

The two men were lightly injured. 

The Volos Traffic Police is conducting a preliminary investigation into the accident.  

