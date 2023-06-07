Investigation underway into death of man found in car near Thiva

Police are investigating the death of a 38-year-old man found deceased in his car on a provincial road near Thiva, north of Athens. Authorities are working to determine if it was a suicide or a crime.

Drivers passing by noticed the car in an unusual state and promptly alerted the police, initially assuming it was an accident.

Upon arrival, the police discovered that the passenger had suffered a gunshot wound to the head.

The man was transported to Thiva Hospital, where medical professionals confirmed his death. The autopsy results are pending.

Preliminary findings suggest the possibility of suicide, as a weapon was found near the deceased. However, all possible scenarios are being considered.

There are also reports indicating that the 38-year-old had been dealing with psychological issues and taking medication.