NEWS

Investigation underway into death of man found in car near Thiva

Investigation underway into death of man found in car near Thiva
File photo.

Police are investigating the death of a 38-year-old man found deceased in his car on a provincial road near Thiva, north of Athens. Authorities are working to determine if it was a suicide or a crime.

Drivers passing by noticed the car in an unusual state and promptly alerted the police, initially assuming it was an accident.

Upon arrival, the police discovered that the passenger had suffered a gunshot wound to the head.

The man was transported to Thiva Hospital, where medical professionals confirmed his death. The autopsy results are pending.

Preliminary findings suggest the possibility of suicide, as a weapon was found near the deceased. However, all possible scenarios are being considered.

There are also reports indicating that the 38-year-old had been dealing with psychological issues and taking medication.

Police Death Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
PM marks anniversary of fatal arson attack
NEWS

PM marks anniversary of fatal arson attack

Politicians mark anniversary of fatal Marfin Bank arson attack
NEWS

Politicians mark anniversary of fatal Marfin Bank arson attack

Woman killed by pack of dogs in northern Athens
NEWS

Woman killed by pack of dogs in northern Athens

Athens expresses dismay over Hamburg church attack
NEWS

Athens expresses dismay over Hamburg church attack

Stationmaster in deadly train collision given until Saturday to testify 
NEWS

Stationmaster in deadly train collision given until Saturday to testify 

Baby’s body found in dam; mother arrested
NEWS

Baby’s body found in dam; mother arrested