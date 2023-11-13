Kouloglou dismisses calls to return European Parliament seat

MEP Stelios Kouloglou, who recently quit SYRIZA over developments within the main opposition, rejected calls on Monday from the new party leader, Stefanos Kasselakis, to give up his seat in the European Parliament.

“I was elected by 200,000 people. I believe that I have fully honored the commitment I made. I remained steadfast in my positions. Therefore, this matter has been closed for quite some time,” Kouloglou, now an independent MEP, told state broadcaster ERT.

Taking the opportunity, the former journalist criticized the new leader, stating, “He aims to establish a personalized party, comprising himself and the masses, devoid of intermediaries, statutes, and respect for procedures.”

“Kasselakis did not create his own party; he inherited a party with established procedures. Now, he intends to violate these procedures and statutes simply because they don’t align with his preferences,” he added.