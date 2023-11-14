NEWS

PM Mitsotakis in Berlin with packed agenda

PM Mitsotakis in Berlin with packed agenda
The Greek prime minister speaks at an event organized by the Konrad Adenauer Foundation in Berlin on Monday, on ‘Greece & Europe: A new chapter with Kyriakos Mitsotakis & Friedrich Merz.’ Merz is the leader of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU).

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ talks in Berlin on Tuesday with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will reportedly cover a wide range of issues focusing on the economy, energy, migration and the Middle East.

Their discussions will take place on the heels of the approval by the European Commission on Monday of funding for member-states to deal with the migrations issue, with Greece securing the highest amount to the tune of €42.4 million. 

Also of particular significance is that the meeting between Mitsotakis and Scholz will precede the visit to Berlin on Friday by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

It should be noted that the confidence building measures (CBMs) between Greece and Turkey were introduced on Monday in Ankara, while the Turkish president is scheduled to visit Thessaloniki on December 7 to sign an agreement on migration.

The discussion on the economy between Mitsotakis and Scholz comes at a time when the Greek economy has entered a different phase, outperforming those of many eurozone countries, as it has regained investment grade status, seen the largest debt reduction in the world in 2022, and is on track to slash debt below 2012 levels by the end of the year.

According to the view in Athens, this places relations between the two countries on a better basis, with Mitsotakis wanting to send the message that Greece has finally left behind the crisis that created several problems in bilateral relations.

Also on the table of discussion will be energy and interconnectivity issues, which are critical for both countries, since Greece is a hub for energy transmission in the south-north corridor, and also a bridge between Europe, and the Middle East, the Eastern Mediterranean as far as Ukraine, and seeks to be a provider of energy security in the wider region.

 

Politics Diplomacy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Athens ‘totally’ disagrees with Ankara on Hamas but talks should proceed, says PM
NEWS

Athens ‘totally’ disagrees with Ankara on Hamas but talks should proceed, says PM

European Commission’s progress report on Albania highlights Beleri case
NEWS

European Commission’s progress report on Albania highlights Beleri case

Bilateral ties with China reaffirmed
NEWS

Bilateral ties with China reaffirmed

Greece-China relations ‘mutually beneficial,’ PM says
NEWS

Greece-China relations ‘mutually beneficial,’ PM says

Mitsotakis meets Chinese counterpart in Beijing
NEWS

Mitsotakis meets Chinese counterpart in Beijing

PM to meet officials in two-day visit to China
NEWS

PM to meet officials in two-day visit to China