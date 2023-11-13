Athens ‘totally’ disagrees with Ankara on Hamas but talks should proceed, says PM

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Monday that he “totally” disagrees with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s comments of support for Hamas, “but that is no reason why I should not welcome him to Greece in a little less than a month, where we will discuss our bilateral relations.”

“With Turkey we have agreed on a roadmap for the normalization of our bilateral relations, so that we can promote the positive agenda and not allow the difficulties we have to end up in a military confrontation,” he said during talks in Germany with Friedrich Merz, the leader of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), at an event of the Konrad Adenauer Foundation (KAS) titled “Greece and Europe – A new chapter with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.”

He added that Athens has convinced Ankara that its previous revisionist attitude toward Greece was extremely counterproductive, and that in recent months the relationship between the two countries have been characterized by a detente.