Athens, Ankara resume talks after long break

After a three-year and nine-month hiatus, the meeting on confidence building measures (CBMs) between Greece and Turkey took place on Monday in Ankara, with the two countries agreeing to begin the implementation of the previously agreed-upon measures on the list. 

The Greek delegation was led by Ambassador Theocharis Lalakos and the talks held at the Turkish Ministry of Defense reportedly concerned the preparation of CBMs for 2024 from the approved, joint, list which was prepared in 2010. 

These include the organization of sporting events, exchange of visits of military delegations, commanders of border units, telephone line between the air operations centers in Larissa and Eskisehir. 

According to Turkish reports, the meeting was also planning to broach issues such as the positions of warships, the flights and maneuvers of fighter aircraft as well as navigation warnings.

