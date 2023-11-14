NEWS

Harris thanks Greek, Cypriot envoys for their support

David Harris, the former CEO of the influential American Jewish Committee, has expressed his thanks to the Ambassadors of Cyprus and Greece to Washington for joining the march in support of Israel in the US capital.

“The ambassadors of #Cyprus & #Greece joined the massive rally for #Israel in Washington. 

Efharisto poli. Toda raba. Thank you.

We will never forget your friendship when we needed it most,” @DavidHarrisNY tweeted Tuesday.

Harris, who has worked actively for the strengthening of Greece-Israel relations, has been a strong ally of Greece in its contentious relationship with Turkey.

Harris is currently the Vice President for Global Affairs at the Institute forthe Study of Global Anti-Semitism and Policy.

  

 

