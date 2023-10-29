Greece along with 13 other EU countries abstain from UN Gaza resolution

The United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution on Friday afternoon calling for an “immediate, durable, and sustained humanitarian truce” between Israeli forces and Hamas militants in Gaza. Four EU countries voted against the resolution; Greece and 13 other EU countries abstained.

“Greece remains consistent in its principled foreign policy and from the first moment of the crisis in the Middle East maintained a balanced stance, respecting the principles and values of international law, as a force of stability in the wider region, highlighting the obligation to protect civilians and create humanitarian routes,” diplomatic sources noted.

The same sources pointed out that “for this reason, it abstained from voting on the approval of a related draft resolution of Arab countries within the framework of the United Nations.”

Regarding the vote, diplomatic sources outlined the following:

1. Abstention in the context of the UN is in no way equivalent to a vote against. On the contrary, it is creative, in the sense that the country is not counted among those present, thus facilitating the achievement of a qualified two-thirds majority.

2. Greece joined the majority of European Union countries: 15 countries abstained against 8 who voted in favor and 4 who voted against.

3. Greece was creative by proposing at the stage of the internal procedures some specific interventions, which could have facilitated the wider majority.

4. Greece voted in favor of Canada’s amendment for the explicit condemnation of the terrorist acts by Hamas, the adoption of which would allow the passing of the resolution by all countries. Eventually, although voted by the majority, it did not gather the required two-thirds majority (88 in favor and 55 against).

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed regret on Saturday for the unprecedented escalation of shelling that undermines humanitarian targets, once again calling for an immediate ceasefire.

The president of the International Committee of the Red Cross, Mirana Spoliaric, said on Saturday she was shocked by the unbearable level of human suffering, denouncing a catastrophic failure that the world should not tolerate.

About 1,400 people have died in Israel, mostly civilians, according to Israeli authorities. Hamas, which has ruled Gaza since 2007, has said more than 8,000 Palestinians, half of them children, have been killed by Israeli bombardment since the war began over three weeks ago.

Despite calls for de-escalation, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared the second phase of the war in Gaza on Saturday night, saying the road will be “long and difficult.” Palestinian civilians were called to go to the southern part of the Palestinian enclave, where humanitarian aid through Egypt would increase on Sunday, Netanyahu said.

[AMNA/Kathimerini]