Greece urges Turkey to adhere to UN resolutions on Cyprus

On the 40th anniversary of the unilateral Turkish Cypriot declaration of independence in the occupied northern part of Cyprus in November 1983, Greece has called on Turkey to adhere to UN resolutions on the ethnically-split Mediterranean island.

UN Security Council resolutions 541/1983 and 550/1984 unequivocally condemned this illegal action, urging its withdrawal and calling upon all states not to recognize the illegal entity or provide assistance in any way.

“On this sad anniversary, Greece underscores the need for full compliance by all states, as dictated by international legality, with the decisions of the Security Council,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement Wednesday.

“Greece will never accept the fait accompli of the Turkish invasion and occupation. In close coordination with the Republic of Cyprus, Greece is systematically working towards creating the conditions that will lead to a just, sustainable, functional, and mutually acceptable solution within the framework of the UN Security Council decisions,” it added.