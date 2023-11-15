NEWS

Greece urges Turkey to adhere to UN resolutions on Cyprus

Greece urges Turkey to adhere to UN resolutions on Cyprus
[AP}

On the 40th anniversary of the unilateral Turkish Cypriot declaration of independence in the occupied northern part of Cyprus in November 1983, Greece has called on Turkey to adhere to UN resolutions on the ethnically-split Mediterranean island.

UN Security Council resolutions 541/1983 and 550/1984 unequivocally condemned this illegal action, urging its withdrawal and calling upon all states not to recognize the illegal entity or provide assistance in any way.

“On this sad anniversary, Greece underscores the need for full compliance by all states, as dictated by international legality, with the decisions of the Security Council,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement Wednesday.

“Greece will never accept the fait accompli of the Turkish invasion and occupation. In close coordination with the Republic of Cyprus, Greece is systematically working towards creating the conditions that will lead to a just, sustainable, functional, and mutually acceptable solution within the framework of the UN Security Council decisions,” it added.

Cyprus Turkey Anniversary

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Mitsotakis attends Dormition services on Tinos
NEWS

Mitsotakis attends Dormition services on Tinos

Relatives of Helios tragedy victims pay respects at crash site
NEWS

Relatives of Helios tragedy victims pay respects at crash site

PM remembers Axarlian, killed by N17 terror group in 1992
NEWS

PM remembers Axarlian, killed by N17 terror group in 1992

Turkish Foreign Ministry: Greek claims about Pontic Genocide ‘provocative’
NEWS

Turkish Foreign Ministry: Greek claims about Pontic Genocide ‘provocative’

President, PM mark anniversary of Pontian Genocide
NEWS

President, PM mark anniversary of Pontian Genocide

Dendias marks anniversary of Nazi Germany’s surrender
NEWS

Dendias marks anniversary of Nazi Germany’s surrender