Inauguration of the new cruise terminal in Thessaloniki

The inauguration of the new Cruise Terminal of ThPA S.A. named “Alexander the Great” took place on Thursday at the Port of Thessaloniki by the Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy Minister Christos Stylianides, and the Executive Chairman of the BoD of ThPA S.A. Thanos Liagkos.

The New Cruise Terminal “Alexander the Great”, which began operations in early summer, is significantly expanding the footprint of the Port of Thessaloniki in the cruise sector and substantially upgrades the tourist product of the city and the broader region, having an overall contribution to the development of the tourism industry.

As part of the ceremony for the inauguration of the new Cruise Terminal “Alexander the Great”, the Minister of Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy, Christos Stylianides, noted: “The development of cruise is a constant, national, growth-oriented goal, from which the country’s tourism records significant benefits. The Port of Thessaloniki is the first to have adopted the automated Schengen Entry/Exit System (EES) and the European Travel Information and Authorization System (ETIAS), in accordance with EU Directive 2017/2226.”