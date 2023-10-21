Tourism minister attends eco conference in Monaco

Greek Tourism Minister Olga Kefalogianni visited the Principality of Monaco last week, where she met with state officials on the sidelines of an ecological symposium, it was reported on Friday.

Kefalogianni met with Monaco’s Minister of State Pierre Dartout and Finance Minister Marco Piccinini, who is also in charge of implementing tourism policy. She also met with Prince Albert II of Monaco and Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, both of whom spoke at the symposium.

The minister referred to the Greek government’s efforts and initiatives at the national, European and international level for environmental protection. She also referred to the need for collective efforts to deal with the impact of climate change, especially on tourism.