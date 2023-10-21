NEWS

Tourism minister attends eco conference in Monaco

Tourism minister attends eco conference in Monaco
[InTime News]

Greek Tourism Minister Olga Kefalogianni visited the Principality of Monaco last week, where she met with state officials on the sidelines of an ecological symposium, it was reported on Friday. 

Kefalogianni met with Monaco’s Minister of State Pierre Dartout and Finance Minister Marco Piccinini, who is also in charge of implementing tourism policy. She also met with Prince Albert II of Monaco and Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, both of whom spoke at the symposium. 

The minister referred to the Greek government’s efforts and initiatives at the national, European and international level for environmental protection. She also referred to the need for collective efforts to deal with the impact of climate change, especially on tourism.

Tourism Diplomacy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
FCDO to deploy team in Greece to support evacuees
NEWS

FCDO to deploy team in Greece to support evacuees

Greece issues travel advisory for Peru
NEWS

Greece issues travel advisory for Peru

Cypriot President Christodoulides to attend Egypt summit for Peace
NEWS

Cypriot President Christodoulides to attend Egypt summit for Peace

Foreign Ministry expresses dismay over Gaza church blast
NEWS

Foreign Ministry expresses dismay over Gaza church blast

Greece can play a mediating role in Palestinian issue, says Ambassador Dorkhom
NEWS

Greece can play a mediating role in Palestinian issue, says Ambassador Dorkhom

Climate in Greek-Turkish talks positive
NEWS

Climate in Greek-Turkish talks positive