Suspects to testify in Crete drug and weapons case following arrest

File photo.

Two men who were arrested on the island of Crete last week on drug- and weapons-related charges are due to testify to an investigating magistrate on Monday after more than a kilogram of cocaine and an unlicensed Kalashnikov assault rifle, among others, were found in their possession.

The pair, who are aged 36 and 44, respectively, were identified by investigators acting on a tipoff and taken into custody last Thursday.

Subsequent searches of their homes and of a warehouse used by one of the suspects turned up the drugs, the assault rifle, two more handguns, a hunting rifle, a significant quantity of dynamite and more than 15,000 euros in cash.

