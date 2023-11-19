Operation underway to seal breach in the stern of museum ship ‘Velos’ after bad weather

An operation began on Sunday morning to seal a breach in the stern of the historic Hellenic Navy destroyer ‘Velos,’ which sustained damage while docked at Thessaloniki’s Nea Paralia waterfront on Saturday due to strong winds blowing in the area. A tugboat has been keeping the ship in place since Saturday evening, while a diver was sent down to determine the extent of the damage.

The ship has been docked at the same location since September 2019 and operates as a museum.

In addition to the damage to ‘Velos,’ the strong winds ripped off the dome at the Basketball Airdome Skg in Thermi and knocked over the canopy of a fuel station, without causing injuries.

Strong winds continued to blow in Thessaloniki on Sunday, felling trees and branches.

The ship was damaged when strong wind gusts and high waves combined to slam the boat’s stern onto the base of the promenade. The ship was damaged last March without affecting its stability and durability.

In a statement on Sunday, the main opposition party SYRIZA sector chief for defense issues, Evangelos Apostolakis, called for an investigation into its safety and action to ensure the protection of the historic vessel, which is a symbol of the anti-dictatorial struggle and a floating museum, and its return to the Naval Tradition Park where it belongs.

