NEWS

112 emergency number mechanism to upgrade

112 emergency number mechanism to upgrade
[InTime News]

The Climate Crisis and Civil Protection Ministry is to propose a bill that will upgrade the operation and importance of the 112 emergency number.

In the context of restructuring civil protection to create an integrated crisis prevention and management mechanism, the ministry will be able to take preventive or emergency measures at a central level.

In particular, the ministry will have the ability, through 112, to enforce curfew, suspend events and obligations to attend work, while it will also be able to revoke annual leave and shut down schools.

According to the information, the purpose of this new bill is to keep municipalities and regions in check for compliance with their obligations, while strict penalties will be provided for those who do not comply.

At the same time, the ministry will have the leeway to assign to other ministries and services the implementation of the projects, even in the form of urgency bypassing bureaucratic procedures.

Finally, the Hellenic National Meteorological Service, the National Observatory, the Earthquake Planning & Protection Organization and other agencies will become subordinate to the ministry and participate in a risk assessment committee that will be set up and deal with the monitoring of dangerous natural phenomena as well as taking preventive measures.

Climate Crisis Natural disaster Pandemic

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Climate change made storm Daniel far more likely and intense, scientists say
NEWS

Climate change made storm Daniel far more likely and intense, scientists say

Climate change made Libya’s deadly rainfall up to 50 times more likely: study
NEWS

Climate change made Libya’s deadly rainfall up to 50 times more likely: study

Cleaning operation continues in Volos, Mount Pelion after torrential rain
NEWS

Cleaning operation continues in Volos, Mount Pelion after torrential rain

Activists scale tower of Bulgarian coal-fired plant, demanding its closure
NEWS

Activists scale tower of Bulgarian coal-fired plant, demanding its closure

Drought conditions in the Mediterranean set to soar
NEWS

Drought conditions in the Mediterranean set to soar

PM: Greece to seek more EU support for migration, climate change
NEWS

PM: Greece to seek more EU support for migration, climate change