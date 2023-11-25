Case of rapist in Exarchia exposes authorities’ failings

The case of the 23-year-old Syrian national who was arrested earlier this week for repeated attacks against women, including a 13-year-old girl, in the center of Athens has highlighted gaping omissions by law enforcement and judicial authorities.

He had been arrested in 2022 for attempted rape and incarcerated for a year pending his trial but then was allowed to walk free with no supervision due to a series of miscommunications and lapses by both police and judicial authorities. During this time until his arrest on Tuesday he launched multiple attacks against women.

On Friday, the 23-year-old, who was charged with seven counts of attempted rape and rape of women, was remanded in custody. He denied all the charges, claiming he did not remember anything and requested a psychiatric expert opinion.

He has no permanent residence and has a criminal record for offenses that he has not yet been tried for.