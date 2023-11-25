NEWS

Case of rapist in Exarchia exposes authorities’ failings

Case of rapist in Exarchia exposes authorities’ failings

The case of the 23-year-old Syrian national who was arrested earlier this week for repeated attacks against women, including a 13-year-old girl, in the center of Athens has highlighted gaping omissions by law enforcement and judicial authorities.

He had been arrested in 2022 for attempted rape and incarcerated for a year pending his trial but then was allowed to walk free with no supervision due to a series of miscommunications and lapses by both police and judicial authorities. During this time until his arrest on Tuesday he launched multiple attacks against women.

On Friday, the 23-year-old, who was charged with seven counts of attempted rape and rape of women, was remanded in custody. He denied all the charges, claiming he did not remember anything and requested a psychiatric expert opinion. 

He has no permanent residence and has a criminal record for offenses that he has not yet been tried for. 

Crime Justice

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Thessaloniki appeals court upholds conviction in online privacy violation case
NEWS

Thessaloniki appeals court upholds conviction in online privacy violation case

Suspects to testify in Crete drug and weapons case following arrest
NEWS

Suspects to testify in Crete drug and weapons case following arrest

Ark founder to stand trial accused of sexual abuse
NEWS

Ark founder to stand trial accused of sexual abuse

Prosecutors removed from probe had asked ADAE to cross-check spying orders
NEWS

Prosecutors removed from probe had asked ADAE to cross-check spying orders

Cocaine trial of five Britons to resume next month
NEWS

Cocaine trial of five Britons to resume next month

Prosecutor starts probe into mayor’s homophobic slur
NEWS

Prosecutor starts probe into mayor’s homophobic slur