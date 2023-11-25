Trial of Kolonos pimping case set for January 8

The trial of 26 suspects linked to the pimping of a 12-year-old girl in the Athens district of Kolonos revealed last year will start on January 8, 2024, before a Mixed Jury Court.

The list of defendants include Ilias Michos, a 52-year-old shopkeeper from Kolonos, who is facing charges of pimping and rape, and the victim’s 37-year-old mother, accused of pimping out the girl and child pornography, both aggravated felonies.

The date of the trial was the nearest possible as the defendants, all temporary detainees, have already completed 12 months of pre-trial detention.

Michos is accused of raping the girl several times between April and August 2022, photographing and videotaping her and uploading the material to several porn sites under fake identities. Apparently, 213 men responded asking for an appointment.

The remaining defendants in the case are alleged “clients,” who paid to meet the girl and are facing charges of sexual intercourse with a minor.