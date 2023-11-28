NEWS

Rural communities of isolated elders growing

Rural communities of isolated elders growing
[ANA-MPA/File photo]

Greece has one of the highest percentages of elderly residents in rural and remote areas in the EU, experiencing insurmountable difficulties, according to a study by the Care Policy and Evaluation Center of the London School of Economics by Maria Karagiannidou, Raphael Wittenberg and Dr Jacqueline Daman in collaboration with Thalia Rizou.

Highlighting the difficulties, Karagiannidou bemoaned “the complete lack in Greece of data on older people and their needs.”

According to UN data, Greece’s population is aging faster than almost any European country and some municipalities in the country are predominantly populated by older people. Greece was sixth in the world with a population over 60 in 2015.

The CPEC study noted that populations in rural areas have reduced access to services and activities, and older residents of remote areas faced the risk of social exclusion, loneliness, reduced mobility and lack of access to service care. 

Society Statistics

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Same-sex families accuse former ND premier of ‘stigmatizing’ their children
NEWS

Same-sex families accuse former ND premier of ‘stigmatizing’ their children

Agathonisi residents isolated after ferry services halted
NEWS

Agathonisi residents isolated after ferry services halted

Confusion, discrepancies in four public registers to end
NEWS

Confusion, discrepancies in four public registers to end

Greece urged to do more to combat violence against women
COUNCIL OF EUROPE REPORT

Greece urged to do more to combat violence against women

Parents patrolling Kifissia neighborhoods
NEWS

Parents patrolling Kifissia neighborhoods

Bid to lure digital nomads to 32 villages
NEWS

Bid to lure digital nomads to 32 villages