Agathonisi residents isolated after ferry services halt

The island's priest, Father Georgios Fthinogiannis, helps untie a ship's keel [file photo.] From October 14, the ferry route that can carry vehicles has stopped. "Everyone is desperate, everyone is complaining seeking help from fishing boats." [AMNA / Yiannis Kolesidis]

The small remote island of the Dodecanese, Agathonisi has been isolated for the past two weeks after the ferry that connects it to Samos halted its services for maintenance. Since October 14, only a couple of ferries that can carry vehicles and trucks have docked on the island to bring basic goods.

The island’s residents suffer dire consequences from the discontinuance of ferry services, while some are forced to migrate, reported Kathimerini.

The disconnection with Samos cuts off residents from regular access to hospitals and health services and damages local businesses. The island is still connected with Rhodes; however, that ferry can only fit a single vehicle, which cannot accommodate the needs of a 100-resident community.

According to a local fish farmer, when the ferry is discontinued for maintenance, the contract requires its replacement with a temporary vessel to continue services. However, this has not been the case, thus recurrently isolating the Agathonisi residents and causing long-term negative effects on their community.

Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy Minister Christos Stylianidis claims to be on top of the issue and in daily communication with the island’s mayor Evaggelos Kottoros. According to Stylianidis, ferry services shall resume in the next few days.

However, a long-term solution is yet to be determined causing more residents to consider relocation.

[Reporting by Iliana Magra]