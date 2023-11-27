FM Gerapetritis in call for extension of humanitarian pause in Gaza

Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis has called for an extension of the humanitarian pause in Gaza so that more humanitarian aid and other assistance can reach the territory.

“We are firmly of the opinion that this humanitarian pause needs to create a positive momentum, a positive dynamic. And that means that we need to extend the humanitarian pause. Because the truth is that, apart from the exchange of hostages and prisoners, there are a lot of things that need to be done,” he said.

“First of all, we need to increase the capacity of humanitarian aid entering into Gaza. We need to increase the entry points. We need to allow for essential facilities to resume operations. And obviously, we need to treat the injured people.

In an interview with CNBC ahead of Tuesday’s NATO foreign ministers’ meeting in Brussels, where both the Middle East conflict and the war in Ukraine will be high on the agenda, Gerapetritis said it was “important to start seriously discussing the day after” in the Middle East so as to find “a sustainable settlement of the situation.”

“And mostly I think we need an extended humanitarian pause in order to start thinking about the day after. Because the important thing is to foresee the permanent ceasefire and a permanent solution according to the Security Council resolutions.

“I fully understand the right of Israel of self-defence. Self-defence needs to be exercised within international humanitarian law. But I think the sustainable solution could only come out through the settlement of the dispute.”