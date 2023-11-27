Mitsotakis vows to move ahead with ‘aggressive agenda’

The government has a clear mandate to carry out reforms will “move ahead with an aggressive agenda,” Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has told a London investment roadshow organized by the Athens Stock Exchange and Morgan Stanley.

He expressed his satisfaction that Greece managed to attract significant foreign investments while more are interested in becoming part of Greece’s success.

The resilience of Greek companies was a sign of corporate, and not just governmental, success, he said, adding that they adopted his government’s vision to invest more in their own country and in Greek talent and to expand abroad.

He recalled that during his participation last year in London at a similar roadshow, he had set the recovery of investment grade as the highest priority for the Greek economy, followed by maintaining fiscal stability. [AMNA]