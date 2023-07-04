Mitsotakis vows to repay bailout loans early

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has pledged to repay some of Greece’s bailout loans ahead of schedule.

In an interview with Bloomberg, he said he was keen to a make a “commitment to investors” at the start of his second term in office.

“The first goal, and I think it’s a very tangible goal, is to get to investment grade before the end of the year,” he said.

“We are already trading as if we are an investment grade country, but we also need the official stamp of approval by the rating agencies,” he said.

He also pledged to accelerate reforms in a way that does not compromise the country’s fiscal position.

“This will also sent a positive signal to the markets that not only are we focused on growth, but we also want to make sure that our debt-to-GDP ratio continues to decline at a very rapid pace.”