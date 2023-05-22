Metsola congratulates Mitsotakis on election results

European Parliament chief Roberta Metsola congratulated Premier Kyriakos Mitsotakis for his election win on Sunday’s voting, saying Greece needs a “strong government.”

“Congratulations Kyriakos Mitsotakis on the result in the national elections in Greece. The people of Greece deserve a strong government capable of providing solutions to current and upcoming challenges. Europe is counting on Greece to continue to be a leading force,” Metsola said in a tweet in Greek.

In Sunday’s election, New Democracy came first with 40.8% of the vote, a percentage point more than in the last polls four years ago and about 20 points ahead of the second party, the left-wing SYRIZA.

But the party fell short of the number of seats needed to govern on its own, triggering a round of coalition talks among the three biggest parties.

Συγχαρητήρια @kmitsotakis για το αποτέλεσμα στις εθνικές εκλογές στην Ελλάδα. Ο λαός της Ελλάδας αξίζει μια ισχυρή κυβέρνηση ικανή να προσφέρει λύσεις στις τρέχουσες & επερχόμενες προκλήσεις. Η Ευρώπη υπολογίζει στην Ελλάδα για να συνεχίσει να αποτελεί μία ηγετική δύναμη 🇪🇺🇬🇷 pic.twitter.com/c3tArq6kvi — Roberta Metsola (@RobertaMetsola) May 22, 2023