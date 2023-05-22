NEWS

Metsola congratulates Mitsotakis on election results

Metsola congratulates Mitsotakis on election results
European Parliament President Roberta Metsola [AP]

European Parliament chief Roberta Metsola congratulated Premier Kyriakos Mitsotakis for his election win on Sunday’s voting, saying Greece needs a “strong government.”

“Congratulations Kyriakos Mitsotakis on the result in the national elections in Greece. The people of Greece deserve a strong government capable of providing solutions to current and upcoming challenges. Europe is counting on Greece to continue to be a leading force,” Metsola said in a tweet in Greek.

In Sunday’s election, New Democracy came first with 40.8% of the vote, a percentage point more than in the last polls four years ago and about 20 points ahead of the second party, the left-wing SYRIZA.

But the party fell short of the number of seats needed to govern on its own, triggering a round of coalition talks among the three biggest parties.

EU Elections

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Macron’s centrists hold thin edge in France after first round vote
NEWS

Macron’s centrists hold thin edge in France after first round vote

Mitsotakis hoping to rule solo with victory in second Greek vote
NEWS

Mitsotakis hoping to rule solo with victory in second Greek vote

Tsipras says ‘not giving up the fight’ after crushing election defeat
NEWS

Tsipras says ‘not giving up the fight’ after crushing election defeat

SYRIZA sets its eyes on the June elections
NEWS

SYRIZA sets its eyes on the June elections

Mitsotakis gunning for outright victory in Greek second vote
NEWS

Mitsotakis gunning for outright victory in Greek second vote

Greek PM eyes new election on June 25 after failing to win majority
NEWS

Greek PM eyes new election on June 25 after failing to win majority