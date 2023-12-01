NEWS COP28 SUMMIT

Mitsotakis heads to Dubai

Mitsotakis heads to Dubai
People walk through the venue for the COP28 UN Climate Summit, Thursday, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. [AP]

Greece will be represented in the 28th UN Climate Change Conference (COP28) in Dubai by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Minister of Environment and Energy Theo Skylakakis, Minister of State for Economic Diplomacy and Extroversion Costas Fragogiannis and Minister of State for Environment and Energy Alexandra Sdoukou.

As mentioned in a pertinent notification by the Ministry of Environment, Greece ‘s position is that there must be a commitment to ambitious emission reduction and climate change adaptation efforts before and after 2030.

The country’s key objective is to strengthen efforts, at the global level, for a climate-resilient and sustainable development that will keep the temperature increase to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

This entails taking into account scientific findings for the need for drastic and immediate emission reductions, combined with the implementation of actions to adapt to unavoidable climate change in this decade to reduce the devastating effects on people and ecosystems. 

Climate Crisis Conference

