UK’s King Charles urges rapid environmental repair in COP28 speech

Britain’s King Charles has said the world was “dreadfully far off track” on addressing climate change and that the global economy would be in peril unless the environment was rapidly repaired.

In an opening address to the UN’s 28th UN Climate Change Conference (COP28) in Dubai, King Charles – who wore a Greek flag-motif tie and breast pocket handkerchief – told world leaders the dangers of climate change were no longer a distant risk, and urged them to take more action.

“I pray with all my heart that COP28 will be another critical turning point towards genuine transformational action,” he said, in reference to the 2015 summit held in France.

“We are seeing alarming tipping points being reached.”

The king’s sartorial choice of a Greek-themed tie was widely commented on, especially as he was photographed in discussion while wearing it with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who earlier this week cancelled a meeting with his Greek counterpart, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, in a dispute over the Parthenon Marbles.