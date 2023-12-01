NEWS

UK’s King Charles urges rapid environmental repair in COP28 speech

UK’s King Charles urges rapid environmental repair in COP28 speech
[COP28]

Britain’s King Charles has said the world was “dreadfully far off track” on addressing climate change and that the global economy would be in peril unless the environment was rapidly repaired.

In an opening address to the UN’s 28th UN Climate Change Conference (COP28) in Dubai, King Charles – who wore a Greek flag-motif tie and breast pocket handkerchief – told world leaders the dangers of climate change were no longer a distant risk, and urged them to take more action.

“I pray with all my heart that COP28 will be another critical turning point towards genuine transformational action,” he said, in reference to the 2015 summit held in France.

“We are seeing alarming tipping points being reached.”

The king’s sartorial choice of a Greek-themed tie was widely commented on, especially as he was photographed in discussion while wearing it with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who earlier this week cancelled a meeting with his Greek counterpart, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, in a dispute over the Parthenon Marbles.

UK Climate Crisis Environment Parthenon Sculptures

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
COP28 summit opens with hopes for early deal on climate damage fund
NEWS

COP28 summit opens with hopes for early deal on climate damage fund

EU plan aimed at fighting climate change will go to final votes, even if watered down
NEWS

EU plan aimed at fighting climate change will go to final votes, even if watered down

Activists scale tower of Bulgarian coal-fired plant, demanding its closure
NEWS

Activists scale tower of Bulgarian coal-fired plant, demanding its closure

Drought conditions in the Mediterranean set to soar
NEWS

Drought conditions in the Mediterranean set to soar

Climate change made storm Daniel far more likely and intense, scientists say
NEWS

Climate change made storm Daniel far more likely and intense, scientists say

Climate change poses a threat to 293 beaches
NEWS

Climate change poses a threat to 293 beaches